Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 3,000 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Upstart were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Upstart by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after buying an additional 840,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Upstart by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after buying an additional 242,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Upstart by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Upstart by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,038,000 after buying an additional 45,450 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at $11,225,000. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,153 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $84,910.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,057.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $84,910.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,057.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 26,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $625,467.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 419,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,070,450.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,763 shares of company stock worth $1,813,692 over the last three months. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UPST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.85.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $58.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average of $22.19. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $61.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.08. Upstart had a negative net margin of 42.60% and a negative return on equity of 36.76%. The firm had revenue of $102.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.01 million. Research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

