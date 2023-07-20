Banque Pictet & Cie SA Trims Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,699 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in Crown Castle by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $113.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.64. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.62 and a 1-year high of $184.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.78 and a 200-day moving average of $127.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CCI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.47.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

