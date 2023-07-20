Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.53 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 44,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.17. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

