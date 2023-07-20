Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,672 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 281.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE ELAN opened at $11.83 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $20.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -295.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

