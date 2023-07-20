Banque Pictet & Cie SA Decreases Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,699 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Crown Castle by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 293,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,266,000 after acquiring an additional 59,547 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Vanderbilt University acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $113.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.78 and a 200-day moving average of $127.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.64. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.62 and a 1-year high of $184.92.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CCI. TheStreet cut Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.47.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

