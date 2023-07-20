Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 3,000 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Upstart were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 26,072 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $625,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 419,777 shares in the company, valued at $10,070,450.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 26,072 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $625,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 419,777 shares in the company, valued at $10,070,450.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 3,665 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $98,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,287.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,763 shares of company stock worth $1,813,692. 18.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Upstart Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on UPST. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.85.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $58.40 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $61.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average of $22.19.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $102.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.01 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 42.60% and a negative return on equity of 36.76%. Research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Upstart

(Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Articles

