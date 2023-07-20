Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 7,074 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,074 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 79,043.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,387 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,021,000 after acquiring an additional 432,155 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,802,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,230,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,871,000 after acquiring an additional 269,994 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,886. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Price Performance

NYSE:ALB opened at $232.52 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 23.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 5.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Albemarle from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC lowered their target price on Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.55.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

