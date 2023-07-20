Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 9,103 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,103 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in PACCAR by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,607,741.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,996,380.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.35.

PCAR opened at $89.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.18. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $54.64 and a 1 year high of $89.58.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

