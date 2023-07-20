Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 127.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,536 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 79,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 130,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 51,532 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Newell Brands Price Performance

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 9,515 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,868.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 0.94. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $21.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average is $11.13.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -96.55%.

Newell Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Stories

