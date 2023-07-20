Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Free Report) by 105.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,810 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.09% of Farfetch worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Farfetch by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 179,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 823,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 455,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Farfetch from $4.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Farfetch from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Farfetch from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.52.

Farfetch Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE FTCH opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.20. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 66.50% and a negative net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.64 million. On average, analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

