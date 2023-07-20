Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Black Knight by 212.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Knight Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE BKI opened at $70.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $71.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

