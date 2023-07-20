Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.73 Million Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 379.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,832 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,765,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,727,000 after purchasing an additional 864,508 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clarivate by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 10,077,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553,397 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Clarivate by 4,258.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,883,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC lifted its position in Clarivate by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 3,449,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLVT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Clarivate Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Clarivate Plc has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 151.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.31 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarivate Profile

(Free Report)

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.