Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.73 Million Stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 379.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,832 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,453,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,553,000 after buying an additional 1,252,886 shares during the period. Exor N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,994,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,090,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,875,000 after buying an additional 1,011,303 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 10,077,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,047,000 after buying an additional 5,553,397 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,074,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,822,000 after buying an additional 577,242 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Clarivate Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CLVT opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 151.76%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

