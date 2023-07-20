Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys Shares of 56,582 RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 56,582 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after acquiring an additional 420,567 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 510.3% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,714,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,695,000 after buying an additional 1,433,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,168,000 after buying an additional 43,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth $31,316,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 738,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,510,000 after buying an additional 175,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 9,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total transaction of $302,454.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 313,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,432,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 59,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $2,029,211.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,356,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 9,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $302,454.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 313,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,432,825.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,069. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RingCentral from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $42.90 on Thursday. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $59.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23, a PEG ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 0.89.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $533.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.66 million. As a group, research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

