PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 247,975 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PG&E by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877,501 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in PG&E by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PG&E by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,171,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in PG&E by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,882,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCG. Guggenheim decreased their target price on PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

PCG opened at $17.73 on Thursday. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $18.19. The company has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.48.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

