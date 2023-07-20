Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.80 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,882 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,126,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 12,613.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,152 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,289,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,114 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after buying an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,066,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,854,000 after buying an additional 2,114,418 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

Shares of KR stock opened at $46.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

