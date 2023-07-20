Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 124.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 62,058 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Invesco in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

NYSE IVZ opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

