Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 4,392 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in NiSource by 161.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter worth $33,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on NI shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NiSource Price Performance

NYSE NI opened at $27.70 on Thursday. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $31.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average of $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other NiSource news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

