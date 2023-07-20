Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in NiSource by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 161.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NI. UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NiSource Trading Up 1.5 %

In other NiSource news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $27.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average of $27.56. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $31.87.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

