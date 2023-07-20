Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Globe Life by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Globe Life by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Price Performance

GL stock opened at $112.44 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.23 and a 52-week high of $123.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Globe Life had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $1,816,147.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,756.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

