Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 456.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,126 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,710,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 321,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 45,723 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $1,927,224.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,228,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,850,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 45,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $1,927,224.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,228,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,850,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Cumins sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $1,288,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,816.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,868 shares of company stock worth $9,418,870. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bentley Systems Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $53.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 105.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.20. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $55.37.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $314.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.37 million. Analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSY. Rosenblatt Securities cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.10.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

