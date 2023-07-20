Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 456.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,126 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 794,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,135,000 after buying an additional 29,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 45,723 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $1,927,224.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,228,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,850,664. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $290,752.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,624,394.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 45,723 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $1,927,224.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,228,960 shares in the company, valued at $346,850,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,868 shares of company stock valued at $9,418,870 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSY. Mizuho lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.10.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $53.94 on Thursday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.12.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $314.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

