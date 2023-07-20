Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stock Position Lifted by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,570 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,795,000 after buying an additional 1,023,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after buying an additional 534,299 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,128,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,111,000 after buying an additional 81,667 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 17.6% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,085,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,063,000 after buying an additional 760,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 2.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,196,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,567,000 after buying an additional 97,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

NYSE:VST opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $27.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.04 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.06.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.30). Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -103.85%.

In other Vistra news, Director Julie A. Lagacy acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.84 per share, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,367.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

