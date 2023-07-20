Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,047 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 20,771 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 30,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of CLF opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $22.83.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $108,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 383,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $108,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 383,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph S. Michael III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,726.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531 in the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLF. StockNews.com downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

