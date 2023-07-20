Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 346.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,802 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,655 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 0.5 %

AEM opened at $53.58 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

