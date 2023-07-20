Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 1,632 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.68.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 1.1 %

BBWI stock opened at $36.00 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average of $39.06.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

