Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 1,632 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,264,000 after acquiring an additional 58,201 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,326,000 after buying an additional 484,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,612,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,210,000 after buying an additional 1,369,235 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,321,000 after buying an additional 726,384 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,762,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,392,000 after buying an additional 469,358 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.68.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 1.1 %

BBWI stock opened at $36.00 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average of $39.06.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.