Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 82.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 303.7% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.00.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $397.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of -60.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.63 and a twelve month high of $572.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total value of $189,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

