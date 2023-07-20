Cwm LLC Buys 30,285 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 120.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,285 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPV. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,627,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 388.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,125 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $13,052,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $80.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.62 and its 200 day moving average is $78.04. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $90.04.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

