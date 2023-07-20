Cwm LLC Increases Position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

Cwm LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.42% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTXG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000.

NASDAQ FTXG opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $28.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.1076 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

