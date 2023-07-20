Cwm LLC Buys 39,243 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 1,394.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,243 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $111,343,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $42,129,000. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Owens Corning by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,608,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,766,000 after acquiring an additional 234,900 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Owens Corning by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 734,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,507,000 after acquiring an additional 223,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,345,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,106,000 after acquiring an additional 210,192 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Owens Corning Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $109.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.69.

Shares of OC stock opened at $136.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $74.22 and a 1-year high of $138.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.69 and a 200 day moving average of $104.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.