SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 8,625.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,933 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 73,237.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 17,577 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2,411.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 868,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,849,000 after purchasing an additional 833,489 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 55,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,442 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $29.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average of $30.20. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $34.71.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

