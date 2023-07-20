Cwm LLC Grows Position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.42% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,932,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,717,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,461,000 after buying an additional 288,264 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 687,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after buying an additional 234,225 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 393,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after buying an additional 11,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 389,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of FTXG stock opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.87.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Increases Dividend
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF
- Four Reasons Why Apple Could Soar To New Highs In Q3
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.