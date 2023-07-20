Cwm LLC Grows Position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.42% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,932,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,717,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,461,000 after buying an additional 288,264 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 687,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after buying an additional 234,225 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 393,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after buying an additional 11,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 389,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of FTXG stock opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.87.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.1076 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.