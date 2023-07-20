Cwm LLC Acquires 1,144 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,424,000 after purchasing an additional 65,976 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $801,959,940,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

O opened at $61.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.70. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2555 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 216.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on O. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.04.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

