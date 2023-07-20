Cwm LLC Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 120.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,285 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPV. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 388.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 36,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $13,052,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $80.22 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.04.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

