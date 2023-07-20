JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,419 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $16,190,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,863,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 63,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period.

BATS:BBJP opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.68.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

