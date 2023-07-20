Cwm LLC Has $4.30 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Amundi grew its position in Tyson Foods by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,063,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,212,000 after buying an additional 2,250,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $88,864,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,938.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,209,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,334,000. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN stock opened at $52.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.39. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $88.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara bought 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,658,576.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,729.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara bought 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,658,576.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

