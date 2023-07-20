VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 5.24% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 157,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,166,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 22,157 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

CSF stock opened at $52.65 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $49.14 and a 1-year high of $58.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.37. The firm has a market cap of $78.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1514 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%.

(Free Report)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.