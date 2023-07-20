Cwm LLC Sells 63,419 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 41.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,419 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBJP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 107,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,105,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS BBJP opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

