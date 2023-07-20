Cwm LLC Lowers Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 43.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.89.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE TSN opened at $52.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $88.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara acquired 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,658,576.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brady J. Stewart purchased 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara purchased 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,658,576.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118 over the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.