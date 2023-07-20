Cwm LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 1,552.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,140 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.48. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.55.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

