Cwm LLC Sells 239,382 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 41.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 340,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,382 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $48,090,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 84,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $1,515,049.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,460.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $48,090,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,618,339 shares of company stock valued at $76,623,219 over the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ACV Auctions Stock Down 5.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.36. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $18.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45.
ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $119.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.54 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ACV Auctions Company Profile
ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.
