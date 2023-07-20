iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Holdings Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IMCG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $63.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $48.44 and a 12-month high of $63.37.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

