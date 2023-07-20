Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Werner Enterprises worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,475,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,463,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,720,000 after buying an additional 112,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,841,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,661,000 after buying an additional 34,534 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,243,000 after buying an additional 86,698 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,409,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,799,000 after buying an additional 79,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WERN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.11.

Werner Enterprises Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $44.46 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $50.31. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.99.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $832.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 16.14%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

