Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 337.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 588.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average of $45.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -602.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $62.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $263.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.92 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. Analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRCY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mercury Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mercury Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.43.

Mercury Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.