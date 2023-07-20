Cwm LLC Sells 2,680 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 54.5% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $72.13 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.90 and a 1-year high of $72.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.04.

