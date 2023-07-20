Cwm LLC Has $4.49 Million Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Cwm LLC cut its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.06% of SEI Investments worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 15,773 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $63.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average of $59.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $64.69.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $469.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 22.29%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 29.86%.

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,382,414.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,419,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,649,968.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $2,751,706.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,519,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,578,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,382,414.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,419,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,649,968.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,974 shares of company stock worth $5,135,471 in the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEIC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

