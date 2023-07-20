Cwm LLC Sells 10,993 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,993 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 35,840 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 742,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,118,000 after buying an additional 83,122 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 37,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.77 and a one year high of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $248.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOMB. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

