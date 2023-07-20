Cwm LLC Buys 79,426 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 7,966.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,426 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $73.60 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $74.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.68.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.