Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 1,817.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,676 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 79.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after buying an additional 1,547,030 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Nutrien by 5.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $64.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $102.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. Analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Raymond James raised shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.16.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

